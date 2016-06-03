Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
LONDON, Feb 3 McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday.
BARCELONA, June 3 Spanish Moto2 rider Luis Salom has died after crashing during a free practice session at the Catalunya Grand Prix, world championship organisers said on Friday.
"Following an incident during today's Moto2 Free Practice 2 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, it is with great sadness that we have to report the passing of Luis Salom (SAG Team)," MotoGP said in a statement.
Salom, 24, was taken to a hospital after the crash where he underwent surgery.
"Despite the best efforts of the trauma team, he passed away at 1655pm local time," the statement added. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, Feb 2 Former Formula One driver Robert Kubica will make his Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar debut in June and compete in the full World Endurance Championship, the Germany-based ByKolles team announced on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 1 Former Mercedes Formula One technical head Paddy Lowe is set to become a shareholder in the Williams team when he joins after a period of 'gardening leave', British media reported on Wednesday.