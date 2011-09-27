Sept 27 Italian MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli
will stay with the Honda Gresini team next year after they
announced a new contract on Tuesday.
"Over the past two years together we have been able to
appreciate Marco's qualities as a rider, as a man and as an
extroverted communicator, which made us keen to continue our
collaboration," said team boss Fausto Gresini in a statement.
Simoncelli has caused almost as much controversy in MotoGP
this season as McLaren's Lewis Hamilton in Formula One, with the
frizzy-haired Italian's aggressive style leading to clashes with
other riders.
Yamaha's Spanish world champion Jorge Lorenzo called for
Simoncelli to be banned for several races after a first lap
collision at the Dutch TT in June, where the Italian had
qualified on pole.
