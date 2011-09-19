Sept 19 British rider Bradley Smith will move up to MotoGP from Moto2 in 2013 after agreeing a three-year deal with his French-based Yamaha Tech3 team.

The team said on Monday that Smith, runner-up in the 125cc world championship in 2009, would remain with Tech3 in Moto2 for 2012 with Belgian rider Xavier Simeon.

"We are in no doubt that in 2012 he can be a genuine title contender before he makes the step to MotoGP," said team manager Herve Poncharal.

"One more year in Moto2 will help him gain more valuable experience, so that when he moves to our MotoGP Team in 2013, he will be immediately competitive."

"To think I'll be riding a Yamaha 1000cc MotoGP bike just over a year from now is hard to believe," added the 20-year-old Smith.

"I've worked so hard for many years to earn the chance to be given an opportunity like this, and now it has come I intend to grab it with both hands."

Tech3 currently have British rider Cal Crutchlow as one of their riders in MotoGP.

Their other rider American Colin Edwards is moving to the new NGM Forward Racing team, who are expected to use a Yamaha engine and Tech3 chassis, in MotoGP next season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by...; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)