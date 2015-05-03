JEREZ, Spain May 3 Yamaha's Jorge Lorenzo savoured his first MotoGP victory of the season on Sunday with a pole-to-flag victory in his home Spanish Grand Prix ahead of reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

Marquez, riding with a fractured little finger after a training accident, finished 5.576 seconds behind after holding off a challenge from Lorenzo's Italian team mate Valentino Rossi.

Rossi made MotoGP history with his 200th podium finish and also extended his championship lead to 15 points over compatriot Andrea Dovizioso.

Rossi now has 82 points, with Dovizioso on 67 and Lorenzo on 62. Marquez is fourth with 56.

Lorenzo's fifth win in Jerez across all classes came after he set a lap record in qualifying for Yamaha's first pole of the season. The Spaniard made a strong start, with Marquez close behind.

He had a lead of more than two seconds after 10 laps while Rossi trailed Marquez by almost three but the Italian gradually closed the gap.

By the 18th lap, it looked as though there could be a repeat of the last race in Argentina where Rossi caught Marquez late on but this time the Spaniard responded and pulled away. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Alan Baldwin)