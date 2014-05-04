JEREZ, Spain May 4 MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez continued his breathtaking start to his title defence when he streaked away to win his home grand prix in Jerez, Spain on Sunday and make it four wins in four races this year.

Riding in his 100th grand prix and starting on pole for the fourth race in a row, Honda rider Marquez briefly surrendered first place to Italian Yamaha pilot Valentino Rossi on the opening lap at the sun-drenched Andalusian circuit.

The 21-year-old immediately seized back the initiative and opened up a gap of more than five seconds at the front before easing off in the final stages and coasting over the line to delight his home supporters.

Rossi held off a late challenge from Marquez's team mate Dani Pedrosa to secure second place and another Spaniard, Jorge Lorenzo of Yamaha, came in fourth to mark a disappointing 27th birthday for the former champion.

After four of 18 races, Marquez, who became the youngest premier class world champion last season, tops the standings on a perfect 100 points. Pedrosa is second on 72 points and Rossi third on 61. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)