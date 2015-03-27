March 27 Double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner will return to competition when he enters the Suzuka eight hours endurance race with a three-rider Honda team in July.

"After riding the bike in Sepang a few months ago, I've been speaking closely with Honda about the possibility to take part in Suzuka," the Australian said in a statement on Friday.

"It's always been an event I wanted to do and something I was never able to consider when I was racing in MotoGP, due to our busy schedules.

"The bike is very different to a MotoGP machine, but it will be a new challenge and a chance for me to try something new and unlike what I've been used to in my racing to this point."

Stoner quit MotoGP at the end of 2012, after winning the 2011 title for Honda, saying he was no longer enjoying it. He has continued to test for Honda since then.

The Japanese manufacturer is chasing its sixth straight win at Suzuka. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)