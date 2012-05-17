(Adds details and quotes)
May 17 Twice MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner
said on Thursday he had lost his love for the sport and would
retire at the end of the 2012 season.
The 26-year-old Australian won the 2007 crown with Ducati
and the 2011 title with Honda, and currently leads the world
standings by one point ahead of Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo heading
into the fourth race of the season this weekend.
"After a long time thinking, a lot of time talking with my
family and my wife, this has been coming for a couple of years
now," Stoner told a news conference in Le Mans ahead of the
French Grand Prix.
"I will be finishing my career at the end of this season in
MotoGP, and go forward in different things in my life.
"After so many years of doing this sport which I love, and
which myself and my family made so many sacrifices for, after so
many years of trying to get to where we have gotten to at this
point, this sport has changed a lot and it has changed to the
point where I am not enjoying it.
"I don't have the passion for it and so at this time it's
better if I retire now."
Stoner moved into the premier category in 2006, claiming his
first pole position in only his second start in Qatar, and the
following year won his first MotoGP race at the same venue
before going on to take the championship that year.
He was runner-up in 2008 but missed a number of races the
following season with a mystery illness and his fortunes only
changed when he switched to Honda for the 2011 campaign.
Stoner was on pole position 12 times on his way to a second
world title.
"There are a lot of things that have disappointed me, and
also a lot of things I have loved about this sport... but
unfortunately the balance has gone in the wrong direction," he
added.
"It would be nice if I could say I would stay one more year,
but then where does it stop? So we decided to finish everything
as we are now."
