April 13 Polesitter Marc Marquez extended his perfect start to the MotoGP season by storming to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas on Sunday to cap another dominating week in Texas.

It was the second consecutive wire-to-wire win for the 21-year Spanish world champion, who also took the checkered flag at the season-opener in Qatar last month after starting from pole.

Marquez, who claimed his first career MotoGP premier class win at the Circuit of the Americas last year, continued his love affair with the Austin layout, storming home 4.12 seconds in front of compatriot and factory Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa.

Italy's Andrea Dovizioso on a Ducati was a distant third 20 seconds back of the winner followed by Germany's Stefan Bradl and Britain's Bradley Smith. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Gene Cherry)