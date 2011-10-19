* Average price down 0.3 pct in June-Sept - AA

* Annual increase 16 pct vs 40 pct in March - AA

LONDON Oct 19 A three-year surge in British car insurance prices that has bolstered motor insurers' flagging financial performance may be running out of steam, according to a survey from the AA roadside recovery group.

The average price of comprehensive cover fell by 0.3 percent in the three months to Sept. 30, reducing the annual increase to 16 percent from 40 percent at the end of March, the AA said on Wednesday.

The quarterly decline is the first since April 2008, and suggests that the upturn in prices "has hit the proverbial wall," analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a research note.

The British motor insurance industry, bedevilled by intense competition and soaring personal injury claims encouraged by "no win, no fee" lawyers, has made an underwriting loss every year since 1994, according to the Association of British Insurers.

The increase in prices has improved the sector's profitability, but the industry still paid out 1.20 pounds in claims for every pound in premium it took in last year, according to accountants Deloitte.

The AA said the drop in average premiums reflected the re-emergence of competitive pressures after a three-year gap, and predicted that prices would continue to rise overall, albeit at a "much more modest rate."

Insurers say a government move last month to ban lawyers from paying fees to those who refer accident victims to them should curb the increase in personal injury claims, boosting profits.

The sharp increase in motor insurance prices last month prompted consumer watchdog the Office of Fair Trading to launch a probe into the market.

Britain's biggest motor insurer is Royal Bank of Scotland , owner of the Churchill and Direct Line brands, and its main competitors are RSA , Admiral , Aviva and mutually-owned Liverpool Victoria. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)