* Net income down 13 pct to 143 mln euros
* New refinery unit boosts EBITDA 43 pct to 340 mln euros
ATHENS, March 19 Motor Oil, Greece's
second-biggest oil refiner, reported a 13 percent drop in 2011
profit, weighed by the absence of a one-off gain booked in the
previous year.
Net income was 143 million euros ($189 million), the company
said on Monday. In 2010, Motor Oil booked an 84.7 million euro
gain from the purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's petrol
station network in Greece.
Operating profit, defined as earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), jumped 43 percent
to 340 million euros, helped by a new distillation unit
completed.
The new unit helped boost sales volume 10 percent to 10.76
million tonnes. Exports accounted for about 60 percent of total
sales volume, mostly to customers around the Mediterranean which
lack sophisticated refiners selling high-value products.
($1 = 0.7552 euro)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Dan Lalor)