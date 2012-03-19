* Net income down 13 pct to 143 mln euros

* New refinery unit boosts EBITDA 43 pct to 340 mln euros

ATHENS, March 19 Motor Oil, Greece's second-biggest oil refiner, reported a 13 percent drop in 2011 profit, weighed by the absence of a one-off gain booked in the previous year.

Net income was 143 million euros ($189 million), the company said on Monday. In 2010, Motor Oil booked an 84.7 million euro gain from the purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's petrol station network in Greece.

Operating profit, defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), jumped 43 percent to 340 million euros, helped by a new distillation unit completed.

The new unit helped boost sales volume 10 percent to 10.76 million tonnes. Exports accounted for about 60 percent of total sales volume, mostly to customers around the Mediterranean which lack sophisticated refiners selling high-value products. ($1 = 0.7552 euro) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Dan Lalor)