Nov 26 * U.S. appeals court rules against Lenovo Group ltd's motorola

mobility unit in price-fixing lawsuit against various suppliers -- court

ruling * 7th U.S. circuit court of appeals upholds lower court ruling that had favored

suppliers including AU Optronics Corp Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sharp Corp others * Circuit judge richard posner says immediate victims of price fixing of lcd

panels were motorola's foreign units, and that U.S. antitrust laws don't

cover injury to foreign customers * Posner says there is "remarkable dearth of evidence" from which to infer

motorola was harmed * Posner says a ruling for motorola would create an "unjustified interference"

with foreign countries' ability to regulate their own economies * Posner, in his ruling, notes U.S. supreme court has warned of risks of

"rampant" application of U.S. law to matters outside the country