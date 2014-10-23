By Daniel Wiessner
| ALBANY, N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y.In a victory for international
banks, New York's top court has ruled that a Motorola subsidiary
cannot freeze $30 million held by a "fugitive" Turkish family in
a Dubai bank.
In 2003, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan found
that the Uzan family had dipped into loans that Motorola Credit
Corp had made more than a decade ago to Turkish mobile phone
company Telsim, which the family controlled at the time. He
ruled that the Uzans owed the company $2.1 billion, and in 2006
added $1 billion in punitive damages.
Motorola attempted to seize $30 million held by the Uzans in
a Dubai branch of Standard Chartered Bank. Even
though Rakoff called the Uzans "fugitives," he ruled last year
that such action was precluded by a 1916 rule that treats
individual bank branches as separate legal entities, meaning a
New York court order does not apply to a foreign branch.
A federal appeals court asked the New York Court of Appeals
to decide if Rakoff was right.
Standard Chartered urged the court to uphold the rule,
saying it relieved banks of the burden of being forced to track
global assets and comply with the laws of various countries,
which may conflict.
The court on Thursday agreed 5-2.
"We believe that abolition of the separate entity rule would
result in serious consequences in the realm of international
banking to the detriment of New York's preeminence in global
financial affairs," Judge Victoria Graffeo wrote.
Standard Chartered praised the ruling in a statement, saying
it recognized "that banks should not be placed in the untenable
position of attempting to comply with the contradictory
directions of multiple sovereign nations."
Attorneys for Motorola did not immediately return requests
for comment.
Dissenting on Thursday, Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam said the
separate entity rule was "outmoded," and the decision a
"monumental roadblock" to enforcing the $3 billion judgment
against the Uzans.
"Today's holding permits banks doing business in New York to
shield customer accounts held in branches outside of this
country ... and allows even the most egregious and flagrant
judgment debtors to make a mockery of our courts' duly entered
judgments," she wrote.
The case is Motorola Credit Corp v. Standard Chartered Bank,
New York State Court of Appeals, No. 162.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner; Editing by Ted Botha, Bernard
Orr)