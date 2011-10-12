* Galvin pushed Motorola to expand internationally
* Was CEO when company made the first cellphone
Oct 12 Robert Galvin, 89 -- a long-time chief
executive of Motorola, the telecommunications company that
created the first cellphone -- has died.
Galvin, who was CEO of Motorola for almost three decades,
passed away during the night of Oct 11, according to a
statement from his family on Wednesday.
Robert Galvin took the reins of the company in 1959 after
the death of his father, Motorola founder Paul Galvin. At that
point Motorola had annual revenue of about $290 million, which
it derived primarily from North America.
By the time Galvin stepped down as Motorola's chairman in
1990, the company's annual sales had grown to $10.8 billion. He
had relinquished the post of CEO in 1986.
It was under his leadership that Motorola expanded in
overseas markets and in 1973 unveiled the first prototype
cellphone.
Robert's son Chris Galvin became Motorola CEO in 1997, but
Robert stayed on the Motorola board until 2001.
Motorola Inc, was split in two in January this year under
pressure from investors including Carl Icahn as the company's
storied cellphone division had been losing ground to rivals for
years. The split formed Motorola Solutions (MSI.N) and Motorola
Mobility (MMI.N), which is being sold to Google Inc (GOOG.O).
Motorola Solutions CEO Greg Brown said Robert Galvin was
the CEO that made the biggest impact on Motorola's history.
"He was a global thinker. He saw around corners. He put an
extraordinary emphasis on innovation," Brown told Reuters.
Galvin was also a very personable leader and "remembered
people's names." "He knew about their families. He knew what
they did," Brown said.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)