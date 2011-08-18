By Leigh Jones
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 18 While Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) would
clearly be a boon for one top litigation boutique, some other
prominent law firms could lose out.
Quinn Emanuel Urqhart & Sullivan is the law firm that both
companies have hired most often to handle their patent
litigation work, and the Los Angeles-based firm likely will
remain top choice after the $12.5 billion deal passes
regulatory scrutiny. The two companies also have a smattering
of other law firms in common -- including Kilpatrick Townsend &
Stockton and Potter Minton. But it is improbable that all of
the law firms, particularly those that Motorola relies on, will
remain on the roster after the two companies finalize the
acquisition, which is expected by early 2012.
Google and Motorola declined to comment for this story.
Among the vulnerable firms are those that have represented
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in various matters, which might not sit well
with Google. Ropes & Gray and DLA Piper fall into this
category. Google has locked horns with Apple over mobile-phone
software, and Apple has filed lawsuits against Samsung
Electronics (005930.KS), HTC Corp (2498.TW) and Motorola in the
United States and abroad claiming that their software, Google's
Android, infringes on Apple's technology. Other patent
infringement lawsuits are pending. In some, the companies are
defendants and in others they are plaintiffs or third parties.
The ground could also be shaky for law firms Motorola has
used for matters not related to patent litigation. Winston &
Strawn, for example, is the firm Motorola turned to when it
sold its wireless network infrastructure business last year to
Nokia Siemens Networks [NOKI.UL] for $1.2 billion and also to
handle its $3.9 billion purchase in 2006 of Symbol
Technologies.
Google used Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton for the
Motorola deal and would likely use the firm again on major
future deals, said Sam Thompson, director for the Center for
the Study of Mergers and Acquisitions at the Pennsylvania State
University Dickinson School of Law. "If Google does a major
transaction, the work probably is not going to go to Winston &
Strawn," Thompson said.
Ropes & Gray did not respond to messages seeking comment.
DLA Piper and Winston & Strawn declined to comment.
LITIGATION BOOM
Patent litigation is among the most lucrative and
attractive work for law firms -- spawned largely by the
explosion in Internet, smart phone and computer technology.
From 1991 to 2004, lawsuits filed involving patent disputes
rose from about 1,200 per year to nearly 3,100, according to
research led by Paul Janicke at the University of Houston Law
Center. The number of cases dropped in 2005 and continued to do
so from 2006 to 2009. Last year, they were on the rise again,
to about 2,800.
Google is known for using a relatively small number of law
firms to handle its patent litigation, general litigation and
deal work. In the last five years, 450-attorney Quinn Emanuel
has worked on most of Google's litigation, almost exclusively
patent litigation, according to Monitor Suite, a Thomson
Reuters database of company-profiles. At the same time, Quinn
handled most of Motorola's litigation in the last five years,
especially in the smart-phone wars against Apple and
Microsoft.
For its part, Motorola turned to DLA Piper for much of its
patent litigation. The law firm is currently representing the
company in an infringement lawsuit in Texas federal court
against TiVo pertaining to digital video recorders. Other
national law firms that Motorola uses are Steptoe & Johnson;
Alston & Bird; Jones Day; Seyfarth Shaw; and McGuireWoods,
according to Monitor Suite.
One upside for firms now handling litigation work for
Motorola is that a merged Google-Motorola would be unlikely to
boot them off of pending cases, Thompson said. An exception
would be if there were a conflict of interest. "If the firm's
doing a competent job, the last thing you want to do is
intercede." What's more, since Google will run Motorola as a
separate business, Motorola may have the flexibility to hire
the firms it wants on smaller matters, he added.
But for patent litigation, Google would likely rely on the
firms it knows, Thompson said. Besides Quinn Emanuel, one of
Motorola's go-to national firms for patent litigation in the
last five years has been Ropes & Gray, according to Monitor
Suite. The Boston-based firm represented Motorola in a
multijurisdictional dispute against BlackBerry-maker Research
In Motion Ltd RIM.TO, alleging infringement of patents. The
matter settled, resulting in "significant royalties to
Motorola," according to Ropes & Gray's website.
Even if the acquisition isn't a pink slip for Motorola's
outside counsel, law firms wanting to remain on the list will
have to win a spot, said Jon Lindsey, managing partner in the
New York office Major, Lindsey & Africa, an attorney placement
firm.
"It does mean that (the law firm) has to prove itself all
over again," he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Jones; Editing by Eileen Daspin)