Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
WASHINGTON Feb 13 Google Inc received U.S. antitrust approval to buy Motorola Mobility , a deal aimed at building up an arsenal of patents, and an Apple-led consortium also received the go-ahead to purchase a trove of patents from bankrupt Canadian company Nortel Networks, the Justice Department said.
The department also said on Monday that it would not hesitate to take enforcement action to ensure that essential patents -- patents needed to ensure that devices sold by different companies are interoperable -- were licensed fairly. (Reporting By Diane Bartz and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Bernard Orr)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.