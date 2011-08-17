KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
* Motorola Mobility does not explain sudden departure
* Hambrecht joined Motorola Inc board in 2008
* Move comes two days after Google deal
NEW YORK, Aug 17 Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) said on Wednesday that William R. Hambrecht is leaving its board of directors immediately.
It did not explain why.
The announcement came two days after the handset maker agreed to be bought by Google Inc (GOOG.O) for $12.5 billion.
Hambrecht, who was not immediately available for comment, joined the board of Motorola Inc in 2008 and became a director of Motorola Mobility when that company was split off from Motorola Inc in January this year.
Hambrecht's addition to Motorola Inc's board in 2008 was part of a settlement agreement to end a proxy battle between Motorola and activist investor Carl Icahn, who had nominated Hambrecht to the board. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.