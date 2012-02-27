Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 27 Motorola Solutions Inc said it bought back about 23.7 million shares from Carl Icahn and some of his affiliates for $1.17 billion.
The share buyback at $49.15 a share was made under an existing $3 billion stock repurchase program, Motorola said in a statement.
As part of the transaction, director Vincent Intrieri, a general partner of Icahn Enterprises L.P., has agreed to resign from Motorola's board. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
