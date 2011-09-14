Sept 14 Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) Chief Executive Sanjay Jha could get a $65.7 million payout related to the company's deal to sell itself to Google Inc (GOOG.O) for $12.5 billion.

The so-called golden parachute payment would include $13.2 million in cash and $52.4 million in equity related compensation, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Google on Aug. 15 announced a deal to buy Motorola Mobility, aiming to use Motorola's technology patent portfolio to bolster its Android mobile software.

The companies expect the deal to close by the end of this year or in early 2012. (Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)