Nov 4 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker
walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a near-doubling in
quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and higher sales of its
products.
The company, which also provides communication services,
said its net income from continuing operations attributable to
Motorola Solutions rose to $126 million, or 63 cents per share,
in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, from $66 million, or 27 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Overall revenue fell marginally to $1.42 billion.
