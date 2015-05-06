May 6 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand from North America and lower operating expenses.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Motorola Solutions rose to $87 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 4, from $85 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents per share from continuing operations.

Analysts on average expected 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell marginally to $1.22 billion.