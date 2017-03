Aug 5 Motorola Solutions Inc, which makes walkie-talkies, rugged mobile computers and tablets, reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly revenue partly due to lower sales in North America.

The company said it expects to cut costs by about $300 million by the end of 2015 - more than its targeted $200 million.

Revenue fell to $1.39 billion from $1.50 billion in the second quarter ended June 28. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)