Nov 4 Motorola Solutions Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as it slashed costs, and
the maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems raised its share
buyback authorization by $5 billion.
Motorola Solutions has about $600 million remaining from its
earlier $7 billion buyback program, and the new authorization
takes the total to $12 billion since July 2011.
The company's total operating expenses from continuing
operations fell 9 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 27, Chief
Financial Officer Gino A. Bonanotte said on a conference call.
Motorola said it expected to cut costs by more than $200
million in 2014 and was on track to save $300 million by the end
of 2015.
The company's shares rose 2.8 percent to $66.50 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Motorola, which completed the sale of its enterprise
business to Zebra Technologies Corp for $3.45 billion
in October, forecast a 1-3 percent fall in fourth-quarter sales
due to weak government spending.
Sales to government agencies such as fire and police
departments accounted for 69 percent of Motorola Solutions'
sales in 2013.
The rest came from its enterprise business, which makes
rugged mobile computers, tablets and barcode scanners.
Motorola Solutions' net income fell to $147 million, or 59
cents per share, in the quarter 27 from $307 million, or $1.16
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share
Revenue fell 5.3 percent to $1.44 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 41 cents per
share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
Motorola Solutions is not related to smartphone maker
Motorola Mobility, which is now owned by China's Lenovo Group
Ltd.
Up to Monday's close, the company's stock had fallen about 4
pct this year.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore; Editing by Ted KerrEditing by Robin Paxton)