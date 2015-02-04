Feb 4 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of
walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower operating
expenses.
Net income attributable to Motorola Solutions fell to $201
million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from $343 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share.
Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.12 per share.
Revenue was little changed at $1.82 billion, but beat
analysts' average estimate of $1.78 billion.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)