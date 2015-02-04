Feb 4 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of
walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue and forecast a smaller-than-expected fall in
sales in the current quarter, helped by increasing demand in
North America.
Revenue was little changed at $1.82 billion, but beat
analysts' average estimate of $1.78 billion, driven mainly by a
4 percent year-on-year increase in North American sales.
"The business continues to show signs of improvement, driven
by growth in North America and significantly higher backlog,"
Chief Executive Greg Brown said in a statement.
The company said it expected sales in North America to
continue to grow in the first quarter, but warned of a slowdown
in Europe.
Motorola Solutions forecast a 2-4 percent fall in sales for
the first quarter of 2015 compared with a year earlier, which
translates to sales of about $1.73 billion-$1.76 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting first-quarter sales of
$1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the company forecast an adjusted profit from
continuing operations of 22-27 cents per share, well below the
average analyst estimate of 46 cents.
Motorola Solutions has grown more dependant on government
spending after selling its enterprise business to Zebra
Technologies Corp last year. The enterprise business
makes rugged mobile computers, tablets and barcode scanners.
The company said it managed to cut its operating expenses by
more than $200 million by the end of 2014 and expected further
cost saving of about $150 million this year.
Motorola Solutions said operating expenses fell 17 percent
to $431 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, mainly due
to staff reductions.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $201 million,
or 87 cents per share, in the quarter, from $343 million, or
$1.31 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.25 per share, above
the average analyst estimate of $1.12 per share.
Motorola Solutions is not related to smartphone maker
Motorola Mobility, which is now owned by China's Lenovo Group
Ltd.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Simon Jennings)