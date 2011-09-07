* Bionic to cost $299.99 for contract customers
* Phone was originally expected to launch in Q2
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Verizon Wireless, the biggest
U.S. mobile provider, said it will start selling the high-speed
Bionic phone from Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) on Sept 8, months
after the device had been expected to launch.
The companies said the Bionic, which was originally slated
to go on sale in the second quarter, will cost $299.99 to
customers who opt for a two-year contract.
The Bionic is based on Google Inc's(GOOG.O) Android
software and is Motorola's first phone to support a high-speed
network Verizon Wireless is building based on new technology
known as Long Term Evolution.
Motorola, which has lost ground to rivals such as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and HTC Corp (2498.TW) because
of the delay, had warned in July that a delay until September
would hurt its third quarter results [ID:nN1E76R1SY]
Motorola agreed last month to be bought by Google for $12.5
billion. Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon
Communications (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Derek Caney)