GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar/yen at 1-1/2-month high
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises more than 1 pct
(Corrects square-footage of facility in second paragraph to 500,000 from 5,500)
RANCHO PALOS VERDES May 29 Motorola plans to launch a new, made-in-the-USA "Moto X" smartphone, CEO Dennis Woodside said on Wednesday, confirming speculation the once-dominant cellphone maker intends to make a comeback in the hotly competitive mobile market.
Motorola, which Google Inc bought for $12.5 billion in 2012, has steadily ceded market share to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, with its latest phones garnering a relatively lukewarm reception. The "Moto X", details of which are not yet available, will be built at a 500,000 square-feet facility in Texas that will employ 2,000 people by August.
Woodside told the AllThingsD conference in Palos Verdes that he was "pretty confident in the products we're going to be shipping in the fall." (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.2 pct, Nikkei rises more than 1 pct
SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Friday, removing her from office over a graft scandal involving big business that has gripped the country for months.
March 9 Merrill Lynch, a unit of Bank of America Corp, may not entirely do away with its commission-based retirement accounts, after Trump ordered the Labor Department last month to delay the proposed retirement-savings rule.