(Corrects square-footage of facility in second paragraph to 500,000 from 5,500)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES May 29 Motorola plans to launch a new, made-in-the-USA "Moto X" smartphone, CEO Dennis Woodside said on Wednesday, confirming speculation the once-dominant cellphone maker intends to make a comeback in the hotly competitive mobile market.

Motorola, which Google Inc bought for $12.5 billion in 2012, has steadily ceded market share to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, with its latest phones garnering a relatively lukewarm reception. The "Moto X", details of which are not yet available, will be built at a 500,000 square-feet facility in Texas that will employ 2,000 people by August.

Woodside told the AllThingsD conference in Palos Verdes that he was "pretty confident in the products we're going to be shipping in the fall." (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic. Editing by Andre Grenon)