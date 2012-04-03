BRUSSELS, April 3 EU antitrust regulators opened
two investigations on Tuesday into Motorola Mobility
after Microsoft and Apple accused the company
of setting unfair fees for use of its patents in their products.
"The Commission will investigate, in particular, whether by
seeking and enforcing injunctions against Apple's and
Microsoft's flagship products such as iPhone, iPad, Windows and
Xbox on the basis of patents it had declared essential to
produce standard-compliant products, Motorola has failed to
honour its irrevocable commitments made to standard setting
organisations," the European Commission said in a statement.
The EU watchdog said it would also investigate whether
Motorola offered unfair licensing conditions for its
standard-essential patents.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)