NEW YORK, April 20 Sanjay Jha, the chief
executive to Motorola Mobility, was awarded a total
compensation package of about $47 million in 2011, almost four
times his 2010 pay, according to a regulatory filing.
The cellphone maker, which agreed to be bought by Google Inc
for $12.5 billion, said on Friday that the rise was due
to the successful splitting of Motorola into two companies last
year to form Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions.
Jha's pay package, including option awards, increased from
about $13 million in 2010, the company said in its proxy filing
on Friday.
Motorola said it still expects the Google deal to close in
the first half of 2012 even though the Chinese government last
month extended its review of the deal, which has been approved
by U.S. and European regulators.
Motorola Mobility said it and Google are working closely
with China's regulators in their investigation of the deal.
The company scheduled its annual meeting for June 4 but said
it could be canceled depending on the timing of the sale's
completion.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew in New York, Himank Sharma in
Bangalore, Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)