NEW YORK, Aug 15 Research in Motion RIMM.O
RIM.TO, Nokia NOK1V.HE and the cable television business
are emerging as potential winners after Google said it would
buy Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) for $12.5 billion.
If other handset manufacturers shy away from Google's
Android system, Nokia and RIM could stand to benefit.
Pay TV companies could also be boosted if Google, which
would own Motorola's set-top box business, backs down on
disrupting the cable industry.
Meanwhile, the deal is unlikely to have an impact on Apple
Inc's (AAPL.O) quest for the hearts and minds of smartphone
customers, analysts said. Now that Google is a direct
competitor, Apple may drop some Google products in its
devices.
Google's bid hurt InterDigital shares on Monday as it
appeared that Google would no longer be interested in buying
the company's wireless patents.
On Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), which has been touting its
Windows software as an alternative to the operating systems of
Android and Apple, views are mixed as to the deal's effects.
MICROSOFT
Android handset makers may be more willing to take a gamble
on the unpopular Windows phone as an alternative, but customers
show few signs of interest in Microsoft's belated attempts to
find a foothold in the smartphone market.
But the deal brings Microsoft directly into legal conflict
with Google over Android patents, which may hamper its attempts
to collect royalty payments from Android handset makers.
Microsoft and Motorola are already involved in a number of
claims on each others' technology. [ID:nN10243717] Google's
move to throw its weight behind Motorola will make for a
tougher court battle for the software giant.
Microsoft might also be pressured into finding deals of its
own to help spread its Windows phone software, said Al Hilwa,
program director at IDC.
"It might send Microsoft into acquisition mode potentially
looking at players like HTC," Hilwa said.
NOKIA
Nokia shares listed in the United States rose more than 17
percent on Monday NOK.O as Google's offer for Motorola
rekindled speculation of a bid for the Finnish mobile phone
company. Nokia did not comment on the buyout rumors.
Nokia decided earlier this year to go with Microsoft's
Windows operating system instead of its MeeGo software, which
is being phased out. Nokia is pinning its turnaround hopes on
new Windows-based phones due later this year. [ID:nLDE77E0H3]
RESEARCH IN MOTION
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is losing its once firm
grip on corporate communication to devices like Apple's iPhone
and iPad, and to a lesser extent to Android-based devices.
Research in Motion's shares have sunk almost 60 percent
this year as the Canadian company missed its own earnings
forecasts, delayed a line of phones and failed to excite with
its PlayBook tablet.
Next year, RIM plans to move its BlackBerry smartphones
onto the same QNX-based platform that runs the PlayBook.
An ever tighter integration between Google's Android
software and Motorola's hardware "may put additional pressure
on the success of RIM's pending QNX Super phones strategy," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Mike Abramsky wrote.
RIM's stock rose 3.7 percent after the Google-Motorola
news, but its shares still trade at less than five times the
average earnings expectation for the year to next February.
APPLE
Analysts said the deal does little to change the mobile
landscape for Apple. Although Google's Android through a
variety of manufacturers is outselling Apple's iPhone, Google
is not seen as bringing any special handset expertise and so
cannot enhance Motorola's design or manufacturing.
"Obviously Motorola knows a lot more about handsets than
Google," said Gleacher & Co analyst Brian Marshall. "So I don't
see really what Google brings to the equation."
The most obvious impact will be on the multiple patent
infringement lawsuits that Apple has against Android handset
makers around the world. But that too is unclear. Apple was
also already suing Motorola Mobility for patent infringement.
One immediate response from Apple could be that it may drop
some Google products, such as Maps or Search, from future
versions of its iPhone and iPad.
CABLE INDUSTRY
Google has long been seen as a threat to the traditional
pay TV industry, first with YouTube and then with Google TV
box. Neither has quite had the negative impact on the cable
business that some had predicted.
With this deal, Google is set to become one of the pay-TV
industry's largest suppliers. Even if physical set-top boxes go
the way of the Walkman, Motorola's encryption and conditional
access software will continue to be important.
Bernstein Research analyst Craig Moffett wondered if owning
a key supplier to the cable industry will temper Google's
enthusiasm for frightening those companies.
"I think the cable industry would be delighted to see
Google inside the tent, so to speak, of the traditional Pay TV
model," said Moffett.
INTERDIGITAL (IDCC.O)
Shares of InterDigital Inc plunged 14 percent on Monday
after Google's bid for Motorola sparked worries that the search
giant may no longer be interested in the company's wireless
patent.
In July, InterDigital said it was looking at a possible
sale of the company and the Wall Street Journal later reported
that Google might be in the race for its patents. Analysts,
however, said the possibility of Google still being interested
in InterDigital cannot be ruled out.
