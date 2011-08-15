SEOUL Aug 16 Asian handset vendors such as HTC
and Samsung Electronics could face
pressure after Google Inc swooped in to buy Motorola
Mobility Holdings Inc for $12.5 billion to help protect
its fast-growing Android mobile operating system.
The acquisition of the company will transform the mobile
landscape and give Google one of the industry's largest patent
libraries.
Wall Street quickly anointed Microsoft a winner in this
deal, with Windows potentially benefiting if the acquisition
alienates the 38 other phone makers that rely on Google's
Android.
"The deal will make most Android players realise how
dependent they are on Google and how quickly Google's plans can
change their businesses," said Francisco Jeronimo, an analyst at
research firm IDC.
"Samsung, HTC, and Sony Ericsson may now look at other
platforms as a way to diversify the risk of being so dependent
on one platform."
Google's Android partners such as Samsung, HTC and LG
Electronics officially said they welcomed a deal
that will aid their own legal battles, but some analysts
questioned the sincerity of those claims, noting that rival
companies would now be unlikely to heavily promote Android since
it would benefit a direct competitor.
Android held a 43.4 percent share of the smartphone market
at the end of the second quarter, ahead of Nokia's 22
percent, as per Gartner data. Apple ranked third with
18 percent, the data showed.
"Increasing their Windows Phones portfolio may now be a need
in the long term... This acquisition may be the catalyst for
companies to reduce their dependence on Google's platform to
face future market challenges," Jeronimo said.
Asian handset manufacturers are increasingly turning to the
free Android system, which is popular with operators and
consumers in cut-rate markets.
The deal stoked immediate speculation that Nokia
and Research in Motion -- struggling device
makers in a mobile arena dominated by Apple -- would become
takeover targets themselves, sending Nokia's shares up more than
17 percent and RIM's up more than 9 percent.
(Writing by Anshuman Daga)