* Centerview, Qatalyst, Lazard get plum assignments
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse on sidelines
* Bankers could cumulatively pocket $67 million
By Nadia Damouni
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Former employees of elite Wall
Street firms are triumphing over their previous investment
banks in Google Inc's (GOOG.O) blockbuster $12.5 billion deal
to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. (MMI.N)
Motorola hired Centerview Partners and Qatalyst Partners as
advisers on a deal expected to generate $30 million to $35
million for the bankers, according to sources close to the
matter.
Centerview and Qatalyst are part of the so-called boutique
movement, defined as smaller and more specialized banks or
brokerages which deal with a more limited clientele and offer a
narrower product line than the older established institutions.
Centerview was founded in 2006 by former bankers at Morgan
Stanley (MS.N) and UBS AG (UBS.N), while Qatalyst is the
bastion of tech deals founded in 2008 by Frank Quattrone, who
earned his spurs at Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan
Stanley.
Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N), the blue-blooded advisory firm that was
transformed into a Wall Street power by the late Bruce
Wasserstein -- another First Boston veteran -- is counseling
Google for a fee that could reach $32 million based on the deal
value, according to Freeman & Co.
Paul Haigney, a Lazard vice chairman who is based in San
Francisco, and the firm's global head of investment banking,
Antonio Weiss, are leading the Google team.
GOOSE EGGS FOR MS, CS
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse (CS.N), which were lead
underwriters on Google's landmark initial public offering in
2004, apparently have no place in the deal. Morgan Stanley
ranks as the top M&A adviser on U.S. technology deals this
year, according to Thomson Reuters. Credit Suisse advised
Google on its purchases of DoubleClick and YouTube, its largest
previously announced deals.
The deal will boost Qatalyst, Lazard and Centerview to
12th, 13th and 14th place respectively in the tech, media and
telecommunication sector deal tables.
Lazard was one of 28 underwriters on Google's initial
public offering, but has not represented it as an acquirer. It
has worked for several private companies that the Mountain
View, California, search giant has purchased.
David Handler and David St. Jean, who both joined
Centerview in 2008 to head its global tech practice and who
helped Motorola in January split into two companies, were the
chief advisers to Motorola Mobility, sources said. Both Handler
and St. Jean previously worked at UBS and the now-defunct Bear,
Stearns & Co.
Among the handful of banks that worked with Motorola during
its split, Centerview appears to be the only one asked back.
The other banks that had been hired to break up the company
into Motorola Mobility and Motorola Solutions (MSI.N) included
Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Barclays
Capital (BARC.L).
The lead banker for Qatalyst, whose portion of the Motorola
advisory assignment could not be determined, is former Credit
Suisse technology banking co-head George Boutros.
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as lead
counsel for Google, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is the
law firm for Motorola Mobility.
Google's proposed Motorola Mobility deal will allow the
search giant to build up its patent portfolio -- seen as one of
the weakest in the industry --- after it lost out to a
consortium led by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Microsoft Corp
(MSFT.O) in a recent auction of bankrupt Nortel Networks'
assets. [ID:nL3E7JF1LD]
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni; editing by Jed Horowitz, Bernard
Orr and Matthew Lewis)