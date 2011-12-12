BRUSSELS Dec 12 EU regulators have suspended a Jan. 10 deadline for a decision on Google's bid to buy U.S. handset maker Motorola Mobility as it waits for the Internet search giant to provide more information on the deal.

"The deadline is suspended because the (European) Commission needs from Google certain documents that are essential to its evaluation of the transaction," said Amelia Torres, spokeswoman for the Commission's competition unit.

"Once the Commission has all the necessary information, it will re-start the clock and publish a new Phase I deadline on the website."

Google, which announced the $12.5 billion deal in August, is looking to boost its patent portfolio and compete better with rivals such as Apple.

The Commission has asked rivals and users for feedback on the deal. According to questionnaires sent earlier this month, the regulator asked whether Google would favour Motorola Mobility over other hardware manufacturers that license Google's software.

U.S. antitrust regulators are also reviewing the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Will Waterman)