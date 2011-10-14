Oct 14 Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) scheduled a Nov. 17 meeting for shareholders to vote on its proposed $12.5 billion sale to Google Inc (GOOG.O).

Motorola said stockholders of record at the close of Oct. 11 will be allowed to vote on the deal, which was announced on Aug. 15. The meeting will be held in San Diego. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Lisa Von Ahn)