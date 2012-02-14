* Wins antitrust approval in U.S., Europe
* Authorities to monitor for abuse of essential patents
* U.S. also clears Apple-led purchase of Nortel patents
* Patents wanted to defend against infringement complaints
By Diane Bartz and Foo Yun Chee
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 U.S. and
European regulators approved Google Inc's $12.5 billion
purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc and said they
would keep a sharp eye on the web search giant to ensure patents
critical to the telecommunications industry would be licensed at
fair prices.
It was one of a series of approvals on Monday that
underscored the scramble by technology companies to acquire big
pools of patents.
The U.S. Justice Department also approved an Apple Inc
-led consortium's purchase of a trove of patents from
bankrupt Canadian company Nortel Networks Corp and
signed off on Apple's purchase of patents formerly owned by
Novell Inc.
Google, whose Android software is the top operating system
for Internet-enabled smart phones, said in August it would buy
phone-maker Motorola for its 17,000 patents and 7,500 patent
applications, as it looks to compete with rivals such as Apple
and defend itself and Android phone manufacturers in patent
litigation.
The acquisition, the largest in Google's history, will also
mark the Internet search company's most significant foray into
the hardware business - a market in which it has little
experience. Some investors have worried that Google's profit
margins may suffer as it becomes a hardware maker, although
Google has said it intends to run Motorola as a separate
business unit.
Regulators in China, Taiwan and Israel have still not signed
off on the Google purchase of Motorola.
Google shares finished Monday's regular trading session up 1
percent at $612.20.
Antitrust enforcers on both sides of the Atlantic want to
prevent companies from gouging rivals when they license patents
essential to ensuring different communications devices work
together.
"This merger decision should not and will not mean that we
are not concerned by the possibility that, once Google is the
owner of this portfolio, Google can abuse these patents, linking
some patents with its Android devices. This is our worry," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters in
Brussels.
The U.S. Justice Department said it was reassured by Apple's
and Microsoft's public statements that they would not seek
injunctions in filing infringement lawsuits based on the Nortel
patents.
"Google's commitments have been less clear," the Justice
Department added in a statement. "The division determined that
the acquisition of the patents by Google did not substantially
lessen competition, but how Google may exercise its patents in
the future remains a significant concern."
Almunia said the EU might be obliged to open some cases in
the future.
"This is not enough to block the merger, but we will be
vigilant," he said.
Regulators in China have until March 20 to decide whether to
approve the deal or start a third phase of review, according to
a source close to the situation.
The purchase would give Google one of the mobile phone
industry's largest patent libraries, as well as hardware
manufacturing operations that will allow Google to develop its
own line of smart phones.
Google, the newest major entrant to the mobile market, is
already being sued for patent infringement by Oracle Corp
, which is seeking up to $6 billion.
The legal battles over patents between technology and
smartphone companies has prompted the European Commission to
open an investigation into legal tactics used by Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd against Apple and whether these
breach EU antitrust rules.
Some regulatory experts said the DOJ's comments in approving
Google's acquisition of Motorola appeared to be more than mere
boilerplate.
"They have to proceed with caution and tread lightly," said
Shubha Ghosh, a professor at University of Wisconsin Law School
who specializes in antitrust law and intellectual property, with
regards to Google.
Regulators will be on the lookout for practices that might
limit the entry of new smartphones or new technologies.
"If Google makes it more difficult for new technologies to
emerge, by locking-in existing licensees of the patents so that
it becomes not profitable for them to adopt other technologies,
that's the kind of thing that might give rise to antitrust
scrutiny down the road," said Ghosh.
Google's move to buy Motorola Mobility came shortly after it
tried and failed to buy Nortel's patents. The winner was an
Apple-led consortium, which includes Research in Motion Ltd
, Microsoft Corp, EMC Corp, Ericsson
and Sony Corp, which agreed in July to pay
$4.5 billion for 6,000 patents and patent applications.
Google, which runs world's No. 1 Internet search engine, has
been under increasing regulatory scrutiny. The U.S. Federal
Trade Commission and the European Union are both investigating
Google following accusations it uses its clout in the search
market to beat rivals as it moves into related businesses.
