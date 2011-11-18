BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
Nov 17 Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) said late on Thursday that its stockholders approved the $12.5 billion deal to be acquired by the search giant Google Inc (GOOG.O).
Motorola, which was one of the two parts split from Motorola Inc, said that 99 percent of the shares that were voted, voted in favor of the $40 per share deal. The shares represented about 74 percent of the company's total outstanding shares.
In August, Google said it will buy the handset device manufacturer in its biggest deal ever, paying a steep premium of 63 percent.[ID:nL3E7JF1LD]
Libertyville, Illinois-based Motorola's shares closed at $38.94 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange while shares of Google closed at $600.87 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)