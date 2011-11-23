Nov 22 Activist investor Carl Icahn reported in a regulatory filing that he sold 2.9 million shares of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) for $114 million.

Last week, Motorola said that its stockholders approved the $12.5 billion deal to be acquired by the search giant Google Inc (GOOG.O).

The 2.9 million shares were sold at a slightly lower price than Google's offer of $40 a share for Motorola mobility.

In August, Google said it will buy the handset device manufacturer in its biggest deal ever, paying a steep premium of 63 percent.[ID:nL3E7JF1LD]

Libertyville, Illinois-based Motorola's shares closed at $38.57 on Tuesday on the New York Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)