* Q3 Shr $0.12 vs Street view $0.06
* Q3 Rev $3.26 bln vs Street View $3.37 bln
* Sees 4.8 mln smartphones vs analyst view 4.96 mln
* Shares close at $39.02 just under $40/shr deal price
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Oct 27 Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc's (MMI.N) third-quarter revenue rose at a slower pace than
Wall Street estimates as it shipped fewer smartphones than
expected.
Motorola, which has agreed to be bought by Google Inc
(GOOG.O), said it sold 4.8 million smartphones in the quarter,
compared with the average forecast of 4.96 million by five
analysts contacted by Reuters.
Morgan Keegan analyst Tavis McCourt said Motorola's slight
shortfall on revenue and phone shipment volumes was likely due
to a pullback on marketing.
"They're getting acquired so they spent less on advertising
and (therefore) sold slightly less phones," said McCourt.
Motorola's selling, general and administrative expenses
fell to $426 million from $456 million in the year-ago
quarter.
But since Google has already agreed to pay $12.5 billion,
or $40 per share, to buy Motorola Mobility, investors focused
on the deal rather than financial performance, analysts said.
Chief Executive Sanjay Jha said in a statement that the
company still hopes to complete the Google deal in late 2011 or
early 2012. Both companies have received requests for
additional information from U.S. antitrust regulators reviewing
the deal, which was announced on Aug. 15.
U.S. SALES PERCENTAGE UP
While Jha said international sales were strong, North
America, where it trails rivals like Apple Inc (AAPL.O) with
the iPhone, accounted for a growing share of its business.
About 48 percent of its third-quarter mobile device revenue
came from the region, up from 43 percent in the second
quarter.
Its next biggest markets were Latin America and China.
Motorola uses Google's Android software in its smartphones.
Motorola Mobility reported a net loss of $32 million, or 11
cents per basic share, compared with a loss of $34 million, or
12 cents per basic share, in the year-ago quarter before
Motorola Mobility became an independent company.
Excluding certain items, it earned 12 cents per share,
double Wall Street expectations of 6 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $3.26 billion from $2.95 billion, compared
with Wall Street expectations for $3.37 billion.
Including less advanced phones and tablets, the company
said total mobile device shipments were 11.6 million. It
shipped about 100,000 Xoom tablets, the company said.
Motorola shares were largely unchanged in late trade from
their $39.02 close on New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Andre Grenon and
Richard Chang)