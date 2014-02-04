Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Google Inc Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt expressed confidence on Monday that Lenovo Inc would gain approval from U.S. regulators to buy Google's Motorola smart-phone hardware business in what would be China's biggest technology acquisition to date.
Schmidt said he saw "a good chance" of the deal passing muster with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which monitors acquisitions by overseas corporations.
Speaking at a dinner organized by the Cato Institute think tank, Schmidt said Lenovo's previous experience buying IBM's ailing personal computer division in 2005 would stand it in good stead as it seeks the green light to acquire Motorola for about $2.91 billion.
March 13 Investment firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would buy Canada's DH Corp in a deal valued at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion), in the latest sign of interest in companies specializing in financial technology.