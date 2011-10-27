* Q3 rev $2.1 bln vs est $2.09 bln

* Sees Q4 EPS from continuing ops 78 cents to 83 cents

* Raises FY 2011 rev target to 7 pct growth

* Shares rise 2 percent (Adds analyst quote, share price)

Oct 27 Motorola Solutions (MSI.N) raised its revenue target for the full year citing strong demand from businesses and government clients for its wireless equipment, sending its shares up 1 percent.

It increased its 2011 revenue growth target to 7 percent from a previous target range of 5.5 percent to 6 percent.

The company, which sells telecommunications equipment such as two-way radios used by police and handheld computing devices used in retail stores, said it saw double digit growth in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and 6 percent growth in North America, which already brings in about 56 percent of revenue.

In the last few months, some technology companies have raised concerns about weak demand due to economic challenges in Europe and high U.S. unemployment.

But Chief Executive Greg Brown said his business was not being hurt by the economy because Motorola Solution products are used in critical sectors such as emergency services.

"Public safety remains a really high priority. Enterprises continue to spend. Even against tighter budgets they still buy our solutions to drive down costs and improve their operating efficiency," Brown told Reuters.

Avian Securities analyst Matthew Thornton said Motorola results were "solid," but noted that it was aided by items such as a share buyback and other benefits.

"They're good at managing expectations. They typically set very achievable hurdles and then beat them," Thornton added.

Schaumburg, Illinois-based Motorola Solutions also forecast fourth-quarter sales would grow 2 percent to 3 percent and earnings per share from continuing operations would be 78 cents to 83 cents.

For the third quarter, the company said its operating profit rose to $253 million, or 45 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company posted 65 cents per share from continuing operations, beating analysts' average estimate of 59 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

But the 65 cents-per-share number includes a 2 cent-per- share improvement directly related to the buyback.

Revenue rose to $2.1 billion, above expectations of $2.09 billion.

Motorola Inc split in two in January to form Motorola Solutions and Motorola Mobility. (MMI.N) [ID:nN04212592]

Its shares rose 2 percent, or 96 cents, to $46.74 in late morning New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore and Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)