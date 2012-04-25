April 25 Communications products maker Motorola Solutions Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales to government customers jumped 11 percent.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $157 million, or 49 cents per share, from $497 million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.96 billion.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 54 cents per share, on revenue of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)