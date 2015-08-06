Aug 6 Motorola Solutions Inc's
second-largest shareholder, Orbis Investment Management Ltd,
said it would support a sale if a "full and fair" offer was made
for the company that makes walkie-talkies and two-way radios.
A $1 billion investment from Silver Lake - one of the
biggest ever by the private equity firm - on Wednesday has
revived speculation that Motorola Solutions could be taken
private.
The company's cash pile of $3.11 billion, as of July 4,
could be an attractive asset for a private equity firm, analysts
and investors said.
"If there is (a) party out there that would like to acquire
it in full, we would be in support of that, assuming that it is
at a full and fair price," said Adam Karr, managing director of
Orbis, which holds a 7.8 percent stake in Motorola Solutions.
Karr told Reuters he would support a sale to either a
private equity firm or a strategic buyer. Motorola Solutions has
a market value of about $13 billion.
Gregory Brown, Motorola Solutions' chief executive, however
said the company was not thinking of going private and would
continue to focus on growth.
Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Motorola Solutions
had shopped itself around but failed to find a buyer.
"Within the next 5 years, do I think Motorola Solutions will
be sold? I'd give that an at least 50 percent chance, if not
higher," Northcoast Research analyst Keith Housum said.
Housum said the buyer would most likely be a private equity
firm.
Motorola Solutions is focusing on its faster-growing
services business, which includes video monitoring and data
analytics, as sales of its two-way radios stagnate.
The company said it plans to use Silver Lake's funds for
acquisitions to boost the services business and to buy back
stock.
Silver Lake was part of a management-led team that took Dell
Inc private in 2013 and was part of a consortium that acquired
financial software maker SunGard in 2005.
The private equity firm has also invested in many technology
companies including Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, chipmaker Avago Technologies Ltd
and web-hosting company GoDaddy Inc.
Motorola Solutions' shares, which rose as much as 8 percent
on Wednesday, had fallen 10 percent this year up to Tuesday's
close. In contrast, the S&P 500 Communications Equipment index
has dropped 5 percent in the same period.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)