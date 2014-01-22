BRIEF-Ladder Capital's units issued $500 mln aggregate principal amount of 5.250 pct senior notes due 2022
* Ladder Capital Corp - on March 16, 2017, units issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250 percent senior notes due 2022
Jan 22 Motorola Solutions Inc, which makes walkie-talkies, rugged mobile computers and tablets, reported a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher government sales.
Net income rose to $343 million, or $1.31 per share, for the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $336 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.50 billion from $2.44 billion.
Government sales, which account for 70 percent of revenue, rose 4 percent.
March 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing