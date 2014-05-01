CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
May 1 Motorola Solutions Inc, which makes walkie-talkies, rugged mobile computers and tablets, reported a 34 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales to government customers and businesses.
The company said on Thursday net income fell to $127 million, or 49 cents per share, for the first-quarter ended March 29, from $192 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $1.8 billion from $1.97 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
