Aug 5 Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, said private equity firm Silver Lake would invest $1 billion in the company.

The company also said it plans to buy back up to $2 billion of shares.

Silver Lake is buying $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2020 with an initial conversion price of $68.50 per share. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)