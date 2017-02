July 25 Communications equipment maker Motorola Solutions Inc's quarterly profit fell, hurt by lower demand for its enterprise business.

Net income fell to $182 million, or 61 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $ 349 million or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)