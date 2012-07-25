(Corrects paragraph 5 to say earnings fell, not rose. Also, an
earlier version of the story was corrected to clarify that
third-quarter revenue forecast missed, not beat, analysts'
expectations)
* Sees Q3 EPS from cont ops at $0.69-$0.74
* Sees Q3 rev growth of 3 pct
* Q2 adj EPS from cont ops $0.70 vs est $0.69
* Q2 rev up 8 pct to $2.14 bln vs est $2.11 bln
July 25 Motorola Solutions Inc's
quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower
demand at its enterprise business, and the communications
equipment maker forecast third-quarter revenue below
expectations.
The company expects revenue to grow 3 percent in the third
quarter, implying sales of about $2.16 billion.
Motorola Solutions expects earnings from continuing
operations of between 69 cents and 74 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.20 billion
in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings fell to $182 million, or 61 cents per share,
for the second quarter, from $349 million, or $1.00 per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 70 cents from continuing
operations.
Quarterly revenue at the company, which dominates the
two-way radio market with its land-mobile-radio systems and
walkie-talkies used by the police, rose 8 percent to $2.14
billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 69 cents per share on
revenue of $2.11 billion.
Motorola Solutions' shares, which have risen 15 percent
since Motorola Inc split into Motorola Mobility and Motorola
Solutions in January 2011, closed at $45.29 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)