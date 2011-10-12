(Widens distribution)
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI Oct 12 Force India, co-owned by Vijay
Mallya, is set to sell a minority stake in the Formula One team
to Indian business conglomerate Sahara Group, which also
sponsors the national cricket team, a source with knowledge of
the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.
Mallya and Sahara Chairman Subrata Roy are due to hold a
joint news conference later on Wednesday, but the agenda was not
known and spokesmen for both companies declined to comment on
the stake sale.
Force India was formed in 2007 when a consortium led by
Mallya and Dutch entrepreneur Michiel Mol bought the loss-making
Spyker Formula One team and later renamed it Force India.
India is set to host its maiden Grand Prix on Oct. 30 at the
120,000-capacity circuit on the outskirts of Delhi.
Some media reports last week said Mallya planned to sell the
team to the Sahara group, but this was denied by the liquor and
aviation baron.
"As Team Principal, I will continue to run the team and I
have no plans whatsoever to exit," he had said.
Mallya has a profitable liquor business, but is facing rough
weather in aviation.
His Kingfisher airline, India's second-largest private
airline, which has never reported a profit, recently announced
plans to exit the low-cost part of the airline business and
focus on the premium model to reduce debt.
The auditors of Kingfisher have said that the firm needs
extra cash as the airline struggles to survive in a challenging
market.
Force India, whose current drivers are German Adrian Sutil
and Britain's Paul Di Resta, are currently placed sixth in the
Formula One constructor standings.
The Sahara group, which also supported the Indian hockey
team, had bid $370 million to became owners of the Pune
franchise in cricket's Indian Premier League in October, 2010.
