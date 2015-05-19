May 19 Canadian James Hinchcliffe's condition is improving but the driver has been ruled out of competition for the foreseeable future following a fiery crash while practicing for Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

Hinchcliffe remains in stable condition at an Indianapolis hospital where he will undergo further evaluations following Monday's crash, according to a report on IndyCar's website.

"Words can't describe how thankful I am to the Holmatro Safety Team," Hinchcliffe said. "Those guys, in addition to the doctors and staff at the hospital, are my heroes.

"I can't say enough how much I appreciate the outpouring of support from IndyCar fans, my family and fellow drivers. We are all one big family and it feels like that today."

Hinchcliffe's right-front suspension failed just as he was entering a turn, causing the 28-year-old driver's car to lose steering. His car then hit the wall, caught fire, lost a wheel and flipped over.

Hinchcliffe, who has a career-best sixth place finish in four Indianapolis 500 appearances, injured his upper left thigh in the crash, with some reports saying he suffered substantial blood loss. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)