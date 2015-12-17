Dec 17 Kyle Busch, the 2015 NASCAR Series champion, underwent foot and leg surgery on Thursday, Joe Gibbs Racing announced.

Busch had two metal plates in his left foot and a metal rod and screws in his right leg removed, the team said.

The plates, rod and screws had been inserted to help stabilize Busch's injuries after he incurred a broken leg and fractured foot in a crash at Daytona in February.

Busch, 30, missed the first 11 races of the NASCAR season but returned in style, winning four races in five starts in June and July, before taking the season-ending event in November to claim the Sprint Cup title on the U.S. stock car circuit.

