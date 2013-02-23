Feb 23 At least 10 cars were involved in a wreck at the Daytona Speedway on Saturday moments before the end of the "Nationwide" race, in a crash that sent driver Kyle Larson's car airborne, although he climbed out of the wreckage afterward, ESPN reported.

There was no immediate word on whether any spectators were injured in the Florida accident, which took place a day before NASCAR's top event, the Daytona 500. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Peter Cooney)